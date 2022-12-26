Businesses and residents who house birds are being urged to be on the look out for fresh signs of avian flu after an outbreak.

Shropshire Council has announced restrictions for just outside Bishop's Castle after the bird flu was discovered in a poultry flock.

The council is asking residents and businesses who house birds to remain on alert for any signs of disease and report any cases of suspected disease immediately.

It said people should be on the lookout for "unusual quietness, decreased activity levels" from birds.

The council has also asked people to ensure "good levels of biosecurity at their premises".

Signs include "decreased levels of vocalisation", "decreased levels of feed and water consumption", and "decreased egg production".

Due to outbreaks of bird flu across the country it is a legal requirement that all flocks, private or commercial, are kept indoors.

People who are concerned about the health of their animals are advised to contact their vet.