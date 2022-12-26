A 23-year-old has died after being involved in a crash in the early hours of Christmas day as a police investigation is underway.

The victim suffered serious injuries and died at the scene while another man, also aged 23, was hurt, however his injuries were not life-threatening.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released pending further investigation, West Midlands Police said.

The force said a black Ford Fiesta was discovered on its side in Forge Lane, near to Forge Mill Farm in West Bromwich, shortly after 2am on Sunday.

Officers are now urging anyone with dash-cam footage or who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit of West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of this man who are still coming to terms with what has happened.

"We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this incredibly sad time.

"We want anyone with information to speak to us and help us understand exactly what happened leading to this tragic incident.

"We’re asking anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses to please contact us."