Traffic held on A42 near Measham after pile up involving multiple vehicles
Long delays remain in Leicestershire on a busy dual carriageway after a pile up involving multiple vehicles.
The southbound carriageway of the A42 has been blocked between Measham and Appleby Magna.
East Midlands Ambulance Service, crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Leicestershire Police are at the scene, according to National Highways.
Motorists are warned to expect delays due to the crash.
National Highways said on social media: "If you're caught within the closure of the A42 southbound between J12 and J11, then we have now begun turning around vehicles at the rear of the queue. Please await instruction before moving.
"This process will take some time, thanks for your patience."
What is the diversion? Drivers are being urged to:
Exit the A42 southbound at J12 and join the B5006 southbound until the B4116 junction
At the B4116 junction turn left and join the B4116 to the Leicester Road/Swepstone Road junction
Turn left onto Leicester Road and then immediately right back onto the B4116 until the mini roundabout with the A444 at Twycross
At the mini roundabout, turn right onto the A444 and continue passing through Appleby Parva until the A42 J11
At the junction, take the 1st exit off the roundabout to re-join the A42 at J11