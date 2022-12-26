Long delays remain in Leicestershire on a busy dual carriageway after a pile up involving multiple vehicles.

The southbound carriageway of the A42 has been blocked between Measham and Appleby Magna.

East Midlands Ambulance Service, crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Leicestershire Police are at the scene, according to National Highways.

Motorists are warned to expect delays due to the crash.

National Highways said on social media: "If you're caught within the closure of the A42 southbound between J12 and J11, then we have now begun turning around vehicles at the rear of the queue. Please await instruction before moving.

"This process will take some time, thanks for your patience."

What is the diversion? Drivers are being urged to: