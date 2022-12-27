Four people have been injured following a suspected gas explosion in Evesham, Worcestershire this evening (27 December).

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hemmingway shortly after 5pm.

One man has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and two other adults are being taken to Hereford County Hospital.

A fourth person is being treated by paramedics.Five homes nearby have been evacuated as a precaution.

A road closure and police cordon remain in place whilst police respond to the incident.

West Mercia Police are asking people to stay away from the area whilst they respond.

More updates to follow.