West Midlands Police have named the 23-year-old man who was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub as Cody Fisher.

In a statement his family said: "They have broken our hearts; I have lost my best friend. My family and I are asking for privacy and respectfulness at this heart-breaking time."

West Midlands Police were called to The Crane nightclub on Adderley Street in Digbeth just before 11.45pm yesterday (26 December) to reports that the 23-year-old had been stabbed.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later.

Detectives are viewing CCTV from the nightclub and are urging anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

A dedicated page has been set up for people to send information, video and images in connection with last night's murder to the police.

No one has been arrested at this stage.