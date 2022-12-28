An 82-year-old man has died after his mobility scooter collided with a van in Derby.

Police were called to Uttoxeter New Road on the morning of the thirteenth of December, after reports of a collision involving a silver van and a mobility scooter at a pedestrian crossing near to Bemrose School.

The 82-year-old, who is from Derby, was on the mobility scooter, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital.

He died in hospital the day before Christmas Eve, and his family have been informed.

Police are now appealing for information about the crash, and are urging anyone who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.