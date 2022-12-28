A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder another teenager at Stoke-on-Trent's main shopping centre.

Staffordshire Police made the arrest after being called to The Potteries Centre, in Hanley, at the height of the Boxing Day sales.Police and paramedics discovered a 13-year-old boy had been stabbed. A section of the shopping centre - including the public toilets - was cordoned off as part of the investigation.

The victim - who has not been named - today remains in a 'stable' condition in hospital following the attack.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to a premises on Bryan Street, in Hanley, just after 3.05pm on Monday following reports of violence. We attended along with our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service."A boy, aged 13, was treated at the scene for leg and neck injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. He remains in a stable condition in hospital."A 14-year-old boy, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been granted conditional police bail while inquiries continue."The Potteries Centre manager Amy Whittaker said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred in The Potteries Centre involving a member of the public. Our own security team immediately attended the scene and the emergency services were called.

"A small section of the centre, including the public toilets, was temporarily closed to the public. The incident is now being investigated by Staffordshire Police and anyone with information should contact them directly.”