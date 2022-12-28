Four people have been injured following a suspected gas explosion at a home in Worcestershire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hemmingway in Evesham shortly after 5pm.

One man was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham while two other adults are being taken to Hereford County Hospital, West Mercia Police said.

A fourth person was being treated by paramedics on Tuesday evening, according to the force.

Some 10 neighbouring properties were evacuated and a police cordon remains in place while officers respond to the incident.

People have been asked to stay away from the area and a road closure is in effect at the scene.

Neighbour Sandra Cox said she was having a family get together when they all heard "an almighty bang...like an earthquake."

"I thought it was a thunderbolt."

When asked by ITV News Central Correspondent Mark Gough on how it felt, Ms Cox said: "Awful."

Ms Cox described what happened during the explosion, telling ITV News: "It was frightening and I felt sick, we went in different directions to try and find out what happened.

"I couldn't see anything and then we heard all the emergency vehicles coming."

Ms Cox said she could feel her house shaking when she heard the bang.

She adds: "When we first found out it was something serious, my first thoughts were for the people who could have been injured.

"Because let's face it, you can't replace a person but you can replace a house."