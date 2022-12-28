Play Brightcove video

Peter Bearne met with the producer and main actors in the new drama set in Nottingham.

ITVX's new drama, Without Sin, is without a doubt immersed in Nottingham; filmed across the bustling city, staring its very own Vicky McClure and created by a woman who grew up just a few miles outside the city.

The new psychological thriller drops tonight on ITVX.

The drama stars McClure as a grieving mother, and Johnny Harris as the man jailed for killing her daughter, sparks fly when they come face-to-face in prison.

Commenting on the new series, McClure said: "It's obviously a very dark drama, got a real thriller vibe to it, but it's very much got the heart and soul of Nottingham."

Without Sin is now streaming on ITVX Credit: ITV Central

Johnny Harris said: "It's an old school drama, put the kettle on, put your feet up and we'll try and entertain you."

For producer, Frances Poletti, Without Sin is her first break in TV.

She said: "It's a real love letter to Nottingham. We wanted to say to the world, we can do big drama in Nottingham.

"We've got the infrastructure, it's just waiting for big productions, like Without Sin, to come here."

The series creator, Franice Credit: ITV Central

Filming happened at various locations across the city.

A funeral scene was shot at the Church of the Good Shepard in Woodsford.

Staying immersed in Nottingham, producers asked one of the church's flower arrangers, Rebecca Newell, to make them a prop for the series.

Rebecca said: "So I just appeared with this white arrangement for the coffin.

"I didn't actually see any of the filming, but there were lots of lorries and lighting."

the Church of the Good Shepard in Woodsford. Credit: ITV Central

What is Without Sin about?

The four-part drama, Without Sin, explores the relationship that develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.

McClure plays Stella Tomlinson, whose 14-year-old daughter, Maisy, is found dead at their family home with the bloodied, hooded figure of Charles Stone standing over her, played by Johnny Harris.

The drama focuses upon Stella’s life three years on from the death of her daughter and how she still struggles to come to terms with the loss of her only child.

Stella later agrees to visit the prison alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator and come face to face with her daughter’s killer.

The show is produced by Left Bank Pictures, which previously worked on The Crown, and alongside Harris and McClure's production company, Build Your Own Films (BYO).

The drama is available now to stream on ITVX.