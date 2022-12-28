Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.

A 22-year-old was arrested in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, and a second man, aged 21, was arrested in London.

Cody Fisher was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub on Adderley Street in Digbeth just before midnight on Boxing Day, and died at the scene.

In a statement, police praised public support, saying that they were "making good progress in our investigation and are building a better picture of what happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, from West Midlands Police, said: "We’ve been really pleased with the response from the public and have already had a number of witness accounts and images sent through, which will help with our investigation.

"It’s vital that we hear from everybody who saw any part of what happened that night – no matter how insignificant they think it might be.

"Cody’s family and friends are devastated by what happened, and we’ll continue to work to bring them answers."