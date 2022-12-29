Play Brightcove video

Footage has been released of two police officers chasing and catching a man, who was carrying a loaded gun, outside a school in Birmingham.

The officers’ body-worn cameras shows their pursuit of Johniel Barrett, who was then 19, on foot, until he stopped outside a school on James Turner Street as one officer aimed a taser at him, but did not deploy it.

West Midlands officers called the firearms team in after catching the criminal because they were "outside a school with a loaded revolver".

The officers spotted the handle of an antique revolver poking from his waistband. When asked whether it is loaded, Barrett said: “Yes".

The weapon was later confirmed as a Webley Mark VI revolver loaded with a .44 Smith and Wesson cartridge.

The West Midlands Police officers were patrolling the streets near City Hospital in February last year when they became suspicious of a black Volkswagen Polo.

The officers activated their blue lights and followed the black car through central Birmingham before Barrett bolted from the passenger seat.

Barrett, from Ladywood, was carrying the loaded antique revolver when he was arrested Credit: West Midlands Police

Barrett, now 20, from Kilby Avenue in Ladywood, Birmingham, admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition. He was jailed for five years at Birmingham Crown Court on 19 December.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steve Harris praised the officers who arrested him for their bravery.

He said: “The officers showed great courage. They saw Barrett holding something near his waistband which they suspected was a firearm but gave chase nonetheless in order to protect the public.

“Barrett was running towards a school and the officers were determined to get to him before he posed a risk to anyone else.

“They were equipped with tasers and challenged Barrett, ordering him to the floor, when they found their suspicions were accurate about the gun.

“It’s another lethal weapon off the streets and a young man now paying a high price for his involvement with illegal firearms.”