A pensioner has died after a collision with a double decker bus in Pensnett, Dudley.

The 74-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, died at the scene after the collision on Tennyson Street just after 4.30pm yesterday, December 28.

A woman, who was a bystander, was also treated for injuries not thought to be serious. The bus driver is helping West Midlands Police with its investigation.

The road was closed yesterday with police tape and police vehicles pictured at the scene. The road has since reopened.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "A man has died in a collision with a double-decker bus in Pensnett.

Credit: BPM Media

"We were called to Tennyson Street just after 4.30pm yesterday. The man, who was 74, was helped by members of the public and the driver but sadly pronounced dead at the scene. We have spoken to a number of witnesses as we build up a picture of what happened.

"The bus driver is helping with our investigation. The road was closed for some time while we worked at the scene, but has since re-opened.

"The man’s family has been informed. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch quoting 2836 of yesterday."

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a HART paramedic and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.

A WMAS spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and already receiving basic life support from a bystander.

"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene. The bystander, a woman, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious, before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital."