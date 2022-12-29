Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a man wanted on warrant, who has his name tattooed on his head.

Kieran Bond, from Stafford, is wanted by police after failing to turn up to his hearing at Cannock Magistrates' Court on 26 October.

The 19-year-old has 'Bondy' tattooed above his right eyebrow.

He is being charged with two threats with an offensive weapon, following an incident on a train near Cannock Railway Station on 29 March.

Officers have made extensive attempts to try and locate Bond, 19, but have so far been unable to trace him.

His whereabouts are currently unknown, however he has links to the West Midlands, Staffordshire and North West England.