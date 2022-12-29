A third man has today been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a footballer who was killed in a nightclub in Birmingham.

Cody Fisher, 23, was stabbed to death on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub on Adderley Street, Digbeth just before midnight on Boxing day.

West Midlands Police have confirmed a 22-year old was held in London just before 3am today and will be questioned over the killing of Mr Fisher.

Four other people have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Two were held in London yesterday, and two were held in the capital this morning.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who saw or recorded what happened to get in touch.

A post mortem examination held yesterday confirmed Mr Fisher had died of a stab wound.

A knife has been recovered as part of the investigation.

In a statement, DCI Ian Ingram, leading the investigation, said today: “We now have seven people in custody and continue to build a picture of the events that led to the tragic loss of this young man’s life.

Cory's heartbroken family have paid tribute to their "best friend" after he was killed while out celebrating with friends.

“People are continuing to come forward with information, but I still want to hear from anyone who has not yet got in touch with us.

“If you have footage that we have not yet seen, or you know what may have happened in the lead up to Boxing Day’s awful events, I’d urge you to do the right thing and speak to us right now.

“We are determined to get answers and justice for Cody’s friends and family, and won’t stop until that happens.

“We are keeping them updated with developments as they happen, and continue to support them through this awful time.”

In a further development, West Midlands Police have applied to Birmingham City Council for the Crane nightclub's license to be reviewed.

Licensing officers will be asking for immediate measures to be put in place to ensure public safety, and the hearing is due to take place tomorrow.

A planned event on New Year's Eve has also been cancelled by the venue.

Police have confirmed they will continue to work with other venues in Birmingham to ensure the safety of people at bars and clubs in the city.