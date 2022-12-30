Crime most popular genre in 2022 across Worcestershire libraries

If your New Year’s resolution for 2023 is to read more, the most borrowed books of 2022 from Worcestershire Libraries may give you some inspiration on where to start.

In 2022, Crime was the most popular genre across libraries in Worcestershire.

Richard Osman topped the most borrowed books list with his latest novel The Man Who Died Twice borrowed a total of 970 times.

His debut novel The Thursday Murder Club was borrowed a total of 769 times.

It was closely followed by Lee Child and Andrew Child’s Better off Dead with 733 issues.

For younger audiences, Liz Pichon’s Spectacular School Trip was the most borrowed children’s title with 387 issues.

David Walliams proved popular; his book Slime took second place with 374 issues, with three more Walliams titles (Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! The Beast of Buckingham Palace and Fing) taking Fourth, Fifth and Sixth places.

Councillor Marcus Hart, Cabinet Member for Communities at Worcestershire County Council, said: "It is always interesting to look back and see which page-turners proved popular in the last 12 months.

"It has been great to see that the joy of reading has been there for so many people in Worcestershire.

"I would encourage anyone to visit their local library to see the many resources they have to offer. The magic of a good book is there for everyone.”

In young adult fiction, the themes of neurodiversity and mental health were heavily featured in this year's shortlist.

Stephen Chbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower topped the charts with a total of 96 issues.

This was closely followed by Anna Williamson’s How Not to Lose it: Mental Health Sorted in second place borrowed a total of 94 times.

Naoki Higashida’s The Reason I Jump: One boy's voice from the silence of autism having 93 issues.