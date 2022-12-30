Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward after a man died in a single car collision in Walsall this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Leamore Lane at 6:43am following reports that a black Ford Fiesta had collided with a wall.

A 46-year-old man died at the scene shortly before 7am.

Another man, aged 48, who was also in the car, has been left with serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

An ambulance spokeswoman said: "On arrival, crews discovered two men from the car who were extricated from the vehicle by the fire service.

"The driver was in a critical condition. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

"The passenger had sustained life threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene.

"He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of this man who are still coming to terms with what has happened.

"We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this incredibly sad time.

"We want anyone with information to speak to us and help us understand exactly what happened leading to this tragic incident."