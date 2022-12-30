Police have been given more time to question two men arrested on suspicion of the murder of footballer Cody Fisher.

A further suspect arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody, West Midlands Police said.

Two people arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with Mr Fisher’s death have been released on bail, the force added.

Two further people, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain in custody.

Mr Fisher, 23, was stabbed to death in the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight on Boxing Day.

Earlier today, Birmingham City Council suspended the Nightclub's license following the fatal stabbing.

The council’s licensing sub committee held an urgent meeting this morning to consider an application by West Midlands Police for the license to be suspended immediately pending a full review.

The force’s application stated that "the licensed premises have been associated with serious crime and disorder".

Daniel Craig, representing the license holders, stated at the beginning of the meeting that his clients would not be opposing the application amidst what he called "horrific circumstances".

Councillors took less than an hour to consider the police application and shut the nightclub down.

A full review hearing will take place within 28 days.