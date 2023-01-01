A man has exposed himself to three different women across the South Derbyshire area in the last two weeks.

The three incidents have been reported in rural areas near the Foremark Reservoir, at Hartshorne and Repton.

Between 3.50pm and 4pm on Monday 26 December a woman in her 30s was walking through a field off Mill Hill in Repton, when she reported that a man who had been standing at a gate exposed himself, and then ran towards Mount Pleasant Road.

On Wednesday 21 December two incidents were reported between 3.30pm and 5pm.

A woman in her 30s had been walking in the area around Foremark Reservoir, near Milton, when a man jogged past her and then stopped ahead.

As she walked past a few moments later, she told police he exposed himself to her.

A 16-year-old girl also reported that a man exposed himself as she rode past him on her horse on Brook Street at Hartshorne, near to Greysich Lane.

The man is described as white, around 6ft tall and slim, aged in his late 30s or 40s with short, dark brown hair. He had been wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and running trainers.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Tarj Nizzer said: “I would like to reassure residents that we take any incidents of this nature very seriously and we are continuing to do all that we can to trace the person involved.“

Patrols are being stepped up in the area and police want anyone affected or who witnessed an incident to get in touch.