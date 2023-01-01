Two men have been stabbed outside a nightclub in Nottingham in the early hours of this morning.

Police officers were called to Mojo, in Thurland Street, at 4.16am.

One victim, aged 24, sustained injuries to his chest and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The other, who is 18, was treated for a leg injury.

Detective Superintendent Hayley Williams, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault that left two young men in hospital.

"We are working hard to understand what happened in the moments before, during and after this incident and are asking for any remaining witnesses to come forward.

"We would also like to speak to any taxi or bus drivers who may have may have noticed an injury to one of their passengers, or to anyone else who has noticed unexplained injures to someone they know or blood stains to their clothing.“

Several police cordons are in place across the city centre in relation to this incident.

The police say they understand this may cause disruption to local businesses, but is essential to gather evidence about what happened.