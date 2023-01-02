Disgusted diners slam pub over 'joke' Christmas Day meal

More diners have hit out at a pub - over their nightmare Christmas Day dinner.

Hospitality giant Marston's has already apologised for the festive shambles at the George and Dragon, in Meaford, near Stone, after three members of staff failed to show up.

Customers' gripes included waiting too long between courses, 'cold' soup, 'Yorkshire puddings that looked like pancakes', 'burnt' stuffing, and the kitchen shutting at 4pm which left diners without their puddings.

Now more readers have shared their experiences of the Christmas Day shambles.

Marstons say they are "extremely sorry that guests had a disappointing time on Christmas Day".

Debbie Conway will never forget her 2022 Christmas Day visit to the George and Dragon.

She said: "I was also a customer here on Christmas Day.

"When the main arrived, I had ordered sea bass, it was cold, I had to search for the fish, and there wasn’t enough to make into a fish finger.

"The prawns were only cooked on one side. No management came to see us - we had to find them."

Claire Trenfield, who has already received her refund, said: "We were in the party of 12 that left without waiting for our desserts to be served. It was an absolute joke."

Marston's has issued a statement on behalf of itself and the venue.

A Marston's spokesman said: “We are extremely sorry that our guests had a disappointing time on Christmas Day. We had three members of the team who didn't show up for the later shift and unfortunately errors were made.

"We have spoken to the customers directly to apologise and resolved the situation. The standards were not up to what our customers should have expected and for that we are very sorry.”