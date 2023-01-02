Vandal jailed after smashing high street shop windows in 'one-man rampage'

A vandal who smashed a number of high street shop windows by throwing bricks through them has been jailed.

Said Ferradji, 43, caused thousands of pounds of damage when he targeted several businesses in West Bridgford.

He hurled broken block paving bricks at shop, restaurant and salon fronts in Central Avenue, Tudor Square and Priory Road, during what police described as a "one-man rampage" in the summer and autumn of 2021.

However, police teams caught up with Ferradji when officers spotted him sizing up another business in Tudor Square on November 5, 2021 and arrested him.

He was found to be in possession of a stolen bank card and officers later discovered paving bricks at his home address when they carried out a search of the property.

Ferradji, of Albert Road, West Bridgford, was jailed for a total of four months when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

He was convicted of six counts of criminal damage, one theft from a dwelling and one count of failing to surrender to custody.

Sergeant Sarah Merrall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Ferradji caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a number of independent venues in West Bridgford and I hope the business owners are pleased he has now been jailed.

“This senseless vandalism left a number of shops and other businesses out of pocket and caused them a significant amount of inconvenience.

“West Bridgford is home to a number of independent businesses and we work closely with them and our partners to ensure it remains a vibrant place to shop and visit.

“We will not tolerate attacks on hard-working businesses who are the lifeblood of our communities. Tackling antisocial behaviour remains one of our beat priorities and neighbourhood teams work around the clock to bring persistent offenders like Ferradji to justice.”