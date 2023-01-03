Derby charity shop attempts to reunite heartwarming 'accidental' donation with owner
The manager of a Derby charity shop is hoping to reunite a family with a touching Valentine's Day card.
Lyndsey Shir-McDermott-Pour, who runs the Air Ambulance store on St Peter’s Street, believes the card was donated by mistake.Lyndsey described it as a "beautiful" card, which includes a black-and-white family photo and a sweet message inside.
The front of the seemingly handmade card reads: "A Valentine for someone nice on Valentine's Day".
The printed message inside reads: "Dearest, the very thought of you is like a song. That makes sweet music in my heart the whole day long; Because you mean so much to me, I pray that you glad, sunny days may ever see, and skies of blue! From the person that loves you more than anything else in the world."
It is hand-signed by "the person that loves you more than anything else in the world".
The manager said: "Recently we had some donations come in that included a beautiful Valentine’s Day card with a message and a photo.
"I thought it might be nice to try and trace the owners or relatives as it seemed like it might have been donated in error.
"As we get a stock delivery from our head office, it wasn’t necessarily donated direct to our shop so might not be from a Derby person but still thought it was worth a try to help trace the owner/relatives."