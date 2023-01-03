Tributes have been paid to a pilot, thought to be originally from Birmingham, who was killed in a mid-air crash between two helicopters in Australia.

Forty-year-old Ashley Jenkinson, who was a pilot for Sea World Helicopters, and a 36-year-old woman from the neighbouring state of New South Wales died in the crash which happened on the Gold Coast of Queensland state on Monday.

It happened at 2pm local time (4am GMT) in Main Beach, in front of hundreds of beach-goers who had been enjoying a public holiday.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Ritchie Gregg, who has known Ash for 10 years said; "He was always out there, always out there, wanting to help. He had a platform of a helicopter and he always used it."

"He's always been a community man, loved kids and just had one of his own 14 months ago, Kayden. He was excited to be a dad."

"He was definitely at his peak and very well known in the community, especially if you're on the Gold Coast."

Speaking about how he found out about the crash, Ritchie explained; "I've got a friend who lives where it happened. She messaged me saying there was an accident between two helicopters and all she heard was a big bang."

"My first thing was to pick up the phone and message Ash and say 'I hope that was not your crew and everybody's okay'."

"About 10 minutes after I looked at my phone and the iMessage wasn't delivered yet. That's when I went, 'somethings wrong!'."

"Ash always had his phone on him. He used it in the helicopter. About an hour later, one of our good friends messaged me and said 'Yeah, it was him'."

Tributes have also poured in on Facebook, following the tragedy.

Close friend, Kristy Frost wrote on Facebook: "Ash was the most kind hearted and selfless man to walk the earth."

"The love he had for his beautiful family and friends was certainly one of a kind and this extended to anyone who would cross his path."

Andy Taylor wrote: "Today we lost one of the biggest legends, Ash Jenkinson, you were a gentleman!"

Tributes have been paid to pilot, Ash Jenkinson, with friends describing him as "Always ready to help the community". Credit: JustGiving

"Words do not describe how I feel today after losing a gentleman and legend in Ash Jenkinson. My thoughts and condolences go out to his family and the wider aviation community," said James McMillan.

Ritchie has now set up a GoFund me page to raise money for the victims of the accident.

"All I could think of was that people need to know what he did - years and years of donating his flying time and services to the community."

"Ash was an integral part in the Northern New South Wales flood relief work, Australian bushfire work, and animal rescues. Ash always helped people!"

He added that although the GoFund me was initially set up for Ash, they decided to use it to support all the victims of the crash.

"It's what Ash would want. He'd always want to give to the community. It's a way to keep his legacy going so he can continue to help and support those people affected by it."

Also killed in the crash were British couple, Ron and Diane who married in August 2021.

Ron and Diane Hughes who had married in August 2021 were also killed in the crash on Monday Credit: Facebook

They had travelled to the Gold Coast to visit Ron’s daughter Jane Manns, her husband Ben Manns and their children.

“Our family is heartbroken and we are still trying to contact friends and family to let them know,” Mr and Mrs Manns said in a statement to 7NEWS.

“Please respect our privacy at this devastating time.”

The crash occurred around 2pm local time (4am GMT) in Main Beach. Credit: AP

One of the helicopters was able to safely land on the sandbank but the other helicopter crashed, killing four of those inside, and leaving a further three critically injured.

Two children, aged nine and 10, and their mother remain in hospital in critical but stable condition and six other people are being treated for more minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Police have said that “initial investigations” indicate that the collision occurred when one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

The wreckage was towed away on Tuesday morning so that investigators could begin to understand exactly how the tragedy unfolded.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau Angus Mitchell. Credit: 7News

Australian Transport Safety Bureau Angus Mitchell said it was "remarkable" that there were not more fatalities.

"Whilst it has been very tragic that four people have lost their lives and many families are mourning this morning," Mr Mitchell said.

"We could have had a far worse situation here and the fact that one helicopter managed to land is quite remarkable."

Investigators believe that the main rotor blade of the helicopter taking off collided with the front cockpit of the descending helicopter on the left-hand side.