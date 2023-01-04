Two men charged with the murder of footballer Cody Fisher have been told they will stand trial in July.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with killing the 23-year-old at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight on Boxing Day.

Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, and Carpenter, of no fixed address, were both remanded in custody after a seven-minute hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.

Judge Paul Farrer KC ordered a trial in the case to start on July 3.

He also fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for March 17.

West Midlands Police said Mr Fisher died during "a fight on the dancefloor" and officers who attended shortly before midnight on Boxing Day "described a scene of chaos and evidence of drug use within the premises".

The force said there had been "serious management failings" at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth.

Birmingham City Council suspended the Crane Nightclub’s licence following a fatal stabbing there on Boxing Day.

The council’s licensing sub committee held an urgent meeting last week to consider an application by West Midlands Police for the license to be suspended immediately pending a full review.

The force’s application stated that “the licensed premises have been associated with serious crime and disorder.”

Daniel Craig, representing the license holders, stated at the beginning of the meeting that his clients would not be opposing the application amidst what he called “horrific circumstances.”

Councillors took less than an hour to consider the police application and shut the nightclub down.

A full review hearing will take place within 28 days.