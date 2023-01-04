A new photo of teenage arsonist Johnny Brady who went missing from a Northamptonshire mental hospital has been issued after police urged the public not to approach him.

Northamptonshire Police have urged the 19-year-old to get in touch after he disappeared from St Andrew’s Healthcare in Billing Road in Northampton at around 3.30 in the afternoon on New Year's Eve.

Detective Sergeant Torie Harrison from the force pleaded for Johnny to make contact.

A statement read: "Johnny - if you’re reading this, we are getting really concerned for your welfare.

"We know how cold it is outside, especially at night, and we want to do all we can to return you to hospital to focus on your treatment needs.

"This is not about ‘punishing’ you for absconding, but about protecting you from harm.

"We know you have previously absconded and returned so please reach out by giving us a call on 999 or letting support network know where you are.”

The teenager who embarked on an arson spree around Derbyshire in October 2020, first setting fire to St Mary's Catholic School in Darley Abbey in Derby, has been described as white, around 5ft 9in and of a slim build.

St Mary's Catholic School in Darley Abbey, Derby, burnt down in October 2020. Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

He was last seen on December 31st, 2022, wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black coloured trainers.

Police are urging people who have seen Johnny are being urged not to approach him but to contact Northamptonshire Police immediately.