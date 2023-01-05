The family of a man who died in a collision between Leek and Ashbourne have paid tribute to him.

Guy Redfern, aged 45, from Waterhouses, Staffordshire, was driving a blue Mini Cooper on Ashbourne Road, Winkhill at 6.35pm on Monday (2 January) when he came into collision with a red Fiat.

Staffordshire Police attended the scene along with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

However, despite the best efforts of paramedics, Guy was pronounced dead a short time later.

His family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

Paying tribute to Guy, his family said they are ‘devastated by the tragic loss of his life’.

“He was a wonderful father and much-loved son, brother and husband and he will be greatly missed by all his family and friends”.

The occupants of the Fiat, a woman in her 50s and a 17-year-old girl, were assessed at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or those with any dashcam footage of the area to get in touch.

You can contact them on 101 quoting incident 575 of 2 January, or contact CIU directly by emailing CIU@staffordshire.police.uk.