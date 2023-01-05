The death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands is being treated as "suspicious" by police.

West Midlands Police has confirmed a criminal investigation is underway after the boy’s death at a nursery in Dudley on 9 December.

The nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley, has been closed by Ofsted along with other linked premises.

Police have confirmed three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on 16 December on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and subsequently released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

A further three women – aged 51, 53 and 37 - were arrested on 4 January 2023; two were arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "The family of the baby boy is being supported by specially trained officers.

"A post mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death."

