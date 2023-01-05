The Syston Knitting Banksy's Christmas postbox topper has featured on ITV's Coronation Street.

Syston Knitting Banxy has had her work seen in Leicestershire town since the Spring of 2019. She specialises in creating postbox toppers.

The identity of the artist is not known but she has built up a level of fame thanks to her previous creations.

This time the secret knitter featured on Coronation Street's Christmas day episode.

The topper was positioned on a postbox outside the corner shop on the show's set.

Featuring a Santa, postbox, reindeer and presents, the display caught the attention of viewers.

Fans of the soap took to social media to congratulate Syston Knitting Banksy on her work.

One person said: "Love seeing all the creations #systonknittingbanksy puts on the post boxes!"