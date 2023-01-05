Prison bosses are investigating after pictures of an inmate were reportedly posted on Facebook from his jail cell, along with the caption 'HMP livin'.

Kieran Bond, 19, from Stafford, has his nickname 'Bondy' tattooed on his forehead.

A nationwide manhunt was launched by British Transport Police for the teenager over allegations that he made threats while wielding a machete on a train on March 29 last year.

Bond was arrested after failing to turn up at court to face charges of making threats with an offensive weapon.

British Transport Police had previously made an appeal over allegations that Bond made threats while on a train on March 29 last year.

Bond, of Lichfield Road, was arrested on Christmas Eve after failing to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on October 26.

Credit: British Transport Police

But pictures of the teen in his remand cell in Greater Manchester have been shared on Facebook, it has been alleged.

One was tagged with the location of HMP Forest Bank in Salford.

A second picture appeared to show him posing with fellow inmates while giving a one-fingered salute to the camera.

On New Year's Eve, the Facebook profile - Bondy YnB - was updated to say: "They got me still got the phone tho hahahahhahah free me up."

His friends were quick to react wishing 'Bondy' well. One said: "See u soon my bruvva got dis all da way my g."A second added: "Lmfao. The cops came here looking for you! Take care lad and hope to see you soon bruv." And a third simply wrote: "Free Kieran 1000%."HMP Forest Bank confirmed it was illegal for inmates to have phones.

A spokeswoman said: “The use of mobile phones in any prison is illegal, and we constantly review our activity to tackle the issue. Where individual prisoners are identified, action is taken.”

Death of baby at Dudley nursery being treated as 'suspicious', police confirm

Staffordshire gambler denied £15,000 winnings on World Cup bets by huge betting company Coral