Birmingham City FC will hold a special match in memory of murdered Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Arthur, f rom Solihull, was just six years old when he died after suffering horrific abuse at the hands of his father and his father's partner in June 2020.

Emma Tustin was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison, with minimum tariff of 29 years behind bars before she can be considered for release. Arthur's dad Thomas Hughes was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter.

Birmingham City, who Arthur supported, will play the match in his memory on the 21st of January against Preston North End.

As part of the occasion they will wear special kit - which will feature an 'Arthur 6' printed in the centre of the chest. It will also be available to purchase in the week prior to the clash.

The kit will also be worn the following day, when the women's team face off Sunderland at a Women's Championship match.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes remembered at the St Andrews ground. Credit: Birmingham City FC

There will also be bears available to buy, with proceeds going to children's charity the NSPCC.

At other games this month, a sixth-minute applause will take place to honour Arthur’s life while NSPCC volunteers will be collecting donations in the stands.

NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for the West Midlands, Amanda Synnott, said the charity’s CEO, Sir Peter Wanless, would attend the match and added that the organisation appreciated the support.

“These special matchdays, hosted by Birmingham City Football Club, will not only ensure Arthur is never forgotten but will also highlight the importance that we all play in safeguarding children and young people."