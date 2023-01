Play Brightcove video

More than 50 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a scrap yard in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service are at the scene on Adderley Street in Deritend, with 10 fire engines currently working to control the fire.

Residents being urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

Emergency crews say they'll be there for some considerable time, and to avoid the area where possible as roads are closed.