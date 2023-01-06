A nursery in Dudley has been closed by Ofsted over concerns children were 'at risk of harm', after a one-year-old boy died last month.

The report by the education watchdog stated Fairytales Day Nursery in Bourne Street, Dudley, must show staff who care for babies have "received training that specifically addresses the care of babies" if they want to avoid permanent closure.

Staff at the nursery must also demonstrate how they will ensure "sleeping babies are frequently checked".

It comes after the report by Ofsted claims it received concerns the nursery was "not meeting some of the safeguarding and welfare requirements", five days after the one-year-old boy's death on December 9, 2022.

Ofsted said it suspended Fairytales Day Nursery's registration because it believed children may be at risk of harm.

It said the suspension of the nursery allows time for the provider to take steps to reduce or eliminate the risk of harm to children before reopening.

The report by the education inspectorate, published on December 14, read: "The provider has a right to appeal against a suspension."

It went on to read: "The provider may not provide childcare for which registration is required while the suspension is in place and may commit an offence if they do so."

The report by Ofsted also stated Fairytales had met its legal responsibility to inform Ofsted about the one-year-old's death on December 9, 2022.

Ambulances lined Bourne Street as paramedics treated the baby boy. Credit: Birmingham Live/BPM MEDIA

A post-mortem has been carried out into the baby's death, however, an exact cause of death is yet to be established.

Six women have been arrested by West Midlands Police in relation to the death of the one-year-old boy at Fairytales Day Nursery.

Three women, aged 20, 23 and 50, were arrested on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

A further three women, aged 51, 53 and 37, were arrested on January 4, 2023 - two on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Fairytales Day Nursery will remain closed until it carries out action set by Ofsted to reduce or eliminate the risk of harm to children. Credit: Birmingham Live/BPM MEDIA

Despite staff meeting legal requirements to inform Ofsted of the death, a day after the report had been published, December 15, Ofsted inspectors claimed the nursery 'failed' to notify of a manager change, which is considered an 'offence'.

The watchdog also said the provider was not meeting some of the requirements and had issued a list of welfare requirements the nursery must carry out to care for children again.

Action Fairytales Day Nursery must take includes:

Ensure at least half of staff who care for babies have received training that specifically addresses the care of babies.

Demonstrate how it will ensure sleeping babies are frequently checked to ensure that they are safe

Review and implement sleeping arrangements to ensure children are placed down to sleep safely in line with latest government safety guidance

Ensure all practitioners have appropriate qualifications, training, skills, knowledge, and a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities with regards to sleeping children

Demonstrate how it will ensure children's individual needs are met and that sleep routines fit in with their particular requirement

Take all reasonable steps to ensure children are not exposed to risks, paying particular attention to risks in the baby room

