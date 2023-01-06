A woman from Coventry has been charged with murdering a five-year-old boy who died while in her care last year.

David-Mario Lazar died after being stabbed at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, Coventry on January 25, 2022.

Elena Anghel, 50, was detained under the Mental Health Act after the "happy" five-year-old died.

David-Mario Lazar with his parents Cristina and Dorinel Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Anghel appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday (January 5) and remains in a secure mental health facility pending her trial, set for June 2023.

West Midlands Police said David-Mario’s family have been informed of the latest development and officers’ thoughts remain with them.

Police at a cordon near the scene in January last year Credit: Jacob King/PA

In a statement issued two days after their son's death, David-Mario’s parents, Cristina and Dorinel, said: "Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world.

"He was a very happy boy. He was always smiling from when he woke up to when he went to sleep. He had so much energy.

"He loved to dance and sing. He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us."