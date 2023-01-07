Fund launched in memory of stabbed footballer Cody Fisher

A community fund has been set up in the name of a footballer who was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.

23-year-old Cody Fisher was out celebrating with friends at The Crane in Digbeth on December 26, 2022 when he was attacked shortly before midnight.

Stratford Town FC described him as a "much loved" member of their club who will be sadly "missed by all".

Police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham Credit: Phil Barnett/PA

The club has set a target to raise £23,000 to help young adults from all backgrounds gain a coaching or referee qualifications, to honour the legacy of Mr Fisher.

They say he worked in several infant and junior schools teaching children the sport.

A Stratford Town game will take place at 3 PM today (Saturday) and is the first since Mr Fisher's death. There will also be a minute's silence in his memory.

Two men have been charged with the footballers murder and will stand trial in July.