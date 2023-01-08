Aston Villa knocked out of FA Cup to League Two side Stevenage

Aston Villa suffered a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Stevenage in the third round.

Stevenage who currently sit in second place in League Two are 59 places below Aston Villa in the football pyramid.

The home side did take the lead in the first half through Morgan Sanson.

Stevenage fans celebrate their side's second goal against Aston Villa Credit: PA images

With just two minutes of normal time to play Stevenage were awarded a penalty after Leander Dendoncker was judged to have brought down Dean Campbell.

Jamie Reid converted the penalty but in the 90th minute, Campbell scored to earn Stevenage a historic win.

In round four, Stevenage will travel to Stoke City, who beat Hartlepool 3-0 in their third round tie.