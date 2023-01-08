A pair of hero dads have been praised after stopping a suspected drug-driver behind the wheel of a car running without a tyre.

They spotted a man driving 'erratically' while they were on the school run in Cannock.

The car was missing a front tyre when it was driven in the town on Friday.

The dads eventually managed to bring the driver to a stop in Wolseley Road, near the Lanrick House care home.

In a roadside drugs test the driver tested positive and cannabis was also found on him.

The dads have been praised for 'saving lives'.

Cannock Police tweeted: "Two fathers on the school drop-off run have become heroes this morning by stopping this car after seeing it being driven erratically and unbelievably without a front tyre."

"Joined shortly after by officers, the male driver was arrested for providing a positive drugs swipe and being in possession of cannabis."

"Whilst we don't encourage members of the public to put themselves in harm's way, the actions of the two dads have without doubt, saved lives - thank you."

A picture shared online by Cannock Police showed the red Vauxhall with its front tyre missing after being pulled over.

A number of police cars could also be seen parked up behind the vehicle.