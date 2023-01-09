Birmingham City Football Club has confirmed it will offer complimentary coach travel to fans who had purchased tickets for a match that was postponed after receiving backlash online.

It comes after fans who had purchased a coach ticket and were already on their way to the Blues match on Saturday 7, found out they would not receive a refund or alternative offer from the club after the match did not go ahead.

The Blues were due to play the Green Forest Rovers on Saturday at the Bolt New Lawn Stadium in Nailsworth, Stroud, but after a late pitch inspection, the match was postponed.

Fans travelling via the Blues coach were already on their way to the away game and had to return home disappointed after they heard the news on the bus.

Life-long Blues fan, James Walker from Tamworth, had woken up at 6.30am to catch the coach with his friend.

He was quick to ask the club if he'll get a refund since the game didn't go ahead.

Replying to Birmingham City's post about the match rearrangement details, he sparked outrage by writing: "Will coach tickets still be valid as before? Can I get a refund on the coach if I now want to drive?"

The club replied: "Good morning, coach tickets will not be refunded as the coach service was used on the day of the original fixture.

"New tickets must be purchased if you wish to travel on the coach for the rearranged fixture."

Mr Walker's tweet received thousands of views and caused hundreds of people to comment on Birmingham City's response.

One user wrote: "Embarrassing, one of the best away supports in the league, then you get Hull paying for the away travel for rest of the season."

The same user also called out Managing Director Ian Dutton and striker Troy Deeney writing: "have a word with the club. Don't deserve us as fans."

Another wrote: "This is poor. Have to at least give free coach travel for an alternative game."

"That’s a shambles! What a way to treat your own fans, a club is nothing without the fans," wrote another.

The reaction online then caused Birmingham City to reverse its decision and offer complimentary travel to fans who had purchased coach tickets.

The Blues tweeted: "The Club can confirm that complimentary travel will be offered to supporters who had purchased coach tickets for our original fixture with Forest Green Rovers.

"Fans will be contacted directly by the Ticket Office this week."

Speaking to ITV News Central, Mr Walker said: "It shouldn’t have taken a huge reaction on social media for the correct decision to be reached.

"I wasn’t even surprised by the original decision this morning as it pretty much sums up the mood around the club since lockdown & how broken the club’s relationship with the fans is.

"Overturning their decision is a step in the right direction but the damage was already done."

Mr Walker decided he would drive to the away match instead of taking the coach. When he asked for a refund because he would not be using the service for the rearranged match, he said the Blues would not issue one and are only offering complimentary travel for those who wish to use it.

Managing Director, Ian Dutton has since Tweeted about the incident. He wrote: "Apologies for the misunderstanding.

"As stated all supporters affected will be provided with free coach travel for the rearranged fixture. Our ticket office staff are in the process of contacting everyone separately."

The club announced today (January 9) the two sides would face each other in the third-round tie on Tuesday 17 January at Nailsworth.

The winners of the match will then go on to play the Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round.

