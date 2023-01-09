The mum of a Stratford Town footballer who was stabbed in a nightclub on Boxing Day says she's serving a "life sentence" following her son's death.

Cody Fisher died on December 26, 2022, after being stabbed in The Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham.

The 23-year-old's mum, Tracey Fisher, said he was an "angel" and an "amazing child".

Ms Fisher drove to Birmingham after receiving a call saying her son had been stabbed, however, he died before his mum arrived.

Cody Fisher was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called to the scene.

Paying tribute to her son on Saturday, Ms Fisher said her son's death was "beyond cruel".

"My life sentence started on Boxing Day."

She added, she is "so proud" that the Redditch-born left-back was an "inspiration to so many people".

"He was just an amazing, amazing child, baby, lad. The purest, purest soul.

"When I got that call, I got there, and it was too late. To make that journey to Birmingham seemed forever.

"To get there and not even make it in time because he'd already died by the time I'd got there - there are just no words."

Chris Fisher, Cody's father, said he'd been left "broken" by his son's death.

He paid tribute to Stratford players who were Cody's "mates" and saw him as the "life and soul" of parties.

Cody's uncle, Danny Norman, said his family "idolised" his talent and "loved him to bits".

"To be taken away from us is just so unfair," he added.

Footballer Cody Fisher was stabbed on the dance floor of the nightclub at around midnight

Players, staff, and the crowd at Stratford Town's first game since the 23-year-old's death paid tribute to the "life and soul of parties."

Cody Fisher's family said they were "totally overwhelmed" by the support of the club, players and friends.

A minute's silence was held for the footballer.

Two men have been charged with the murder of Cody Fisher. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, will stand trial in July.

Digbeth's Crane nightclub has had its licence suspended for 28 days.