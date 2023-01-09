The death of a "heroic" teenager who drowned after rescuing family memberswas an accident, an inquest has heard.

Callum Baker-Osborne, from Coventry, died after diving into the sea in Poole, Dorset, in an attempt to rescue his mother, sister and young nieces and nephews on July 26, 2021.

Around 30 family members were on holiday at Haven Rockley Park Holiday Park enjoying a day at the beach when a number of family members were swept into deep water by a strong tidal current.

The 18-year-old got into difficulty after entering the water.

Mr Baker-Osborne managed to help lift his younger relatives out of the water alongside three boats and bystanders. However, he "drifted away" before he could be seen.

His body washed up about a mile from where he entered the water at Lake Pier in Poole Harbour four days after the incident.

Rockley Watersports club staff, Josh Ayles and Elizabeth McMaster, joined the rescue.

They gave evidence, at the inquest on Friday (January 6), stating the tide was very strong and the depth of the water drops sharply by a number of feet as the beach reaches the boat channel.

Mrs McMaster told the court it would have been extremely difficult to swim against thecurrent - which Mr Baker-Osborne did for some time to try to rescue his youngniece.

The 18-year-old's funeral was held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Coventry Cathedral.

Concluding the inquest on Friday, coroner Richard Middleton said: "At around 3.30pm the family are swept off their feet and into deep water, forcing them into the deep boating channel.

"A number of people reacted to the situation, there were a number of selflessacts that day and I've already commended their actions, but it appears to methere was no one more heroic that day than Callum, who went to the assistance ofone child after another.

"He was tireless in trying to rescue everyone who was in trouble, and was trying to swim against the tide to save one of his nieces.

"It seems the rescue efforts took a toll on Callum and he has sadly drowned.

"He was found at Lake Pier on July 30 and I reach a conclusion that Callum'sdeath was an accident."

Mr Middleton declined to issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report.

