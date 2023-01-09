Drivers in the East Midlands faced long delays this morning after a major road was partially closed.

However, delays could last for weeks in Nottingham, as roadworks set to take three months.

Repairs are being made to gas works on Derby Road meaning the outbound part of the road - linking the QMC and priory island - will be closed for three weeks.

The road inbound was also reduced to one lane this morning.

Diversions will also be in place for buses: including the Orange 34C within University Park Campus, Orange 35 buses towards Bulwell and Orange 36 buses towards Beeston and Chilwell.

Major delays were reported this morning as drivers and buses both sought alternative routes.

They eased off after rush hour, but are expected to continue as work goes ahead on the road.