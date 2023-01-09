Walker dies on Peak District's Thorpe Cloud

A woman has died while she was walking in the Peak District, apparently after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Emergency services and mountain rescue specialists were called to Thorpe Cloud on Saturday.

Derby Mountain Rescue Team says the caller reported the woman had collapsed at the popular beauty spot. The first call came in shortly after 1pm.

The specialist rescue teams along with the local air ambulance headed to the scene, while other walkers attempted to give the woman CPR.

The peak district is popular for walkers. Credit: File

A mountain rescue spokesman said, "We had our first callouts of 2023 yesterday afternoon. The first callout was just after 1pm from the Police via the Duty Controller to reports of a female that had collapsed on Thorpe Cloud.

"Team members made their way to the scene and were joined by Your Local Air Ambulance WNDLR Helimed 54, an East Midlands Ambulance Service Land Ambulance and an EMAS Paramedic. The lady was believed to be in cardiac arrest and CPR was given at the scene by a number of passers-by and the various emergency services."

"Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved, the lady was pronounced dead by an air ambulance doctor at the scene. Our thoughts are with the lady's family, and all those involved in the incident, at this difficult time."