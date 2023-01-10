Nottingham castle to be given reopening date later this month

Nottingham Castle will reopen, with a date to be confirmed later this month.

The Nottingham Castle Trust, which operated the historic site on behalf of the council, announced it was going into liquidation towards the end of November, meaning the castle and its grounds closed with immediate effect.

Just eighteen months earlier, it had reopened following a multi-million pound renovation that took three years to complete.

Members of all three political groups, Labour, the Conservatives and the Independents asked questions about the castle during a meeting of Nottingham City Council on Monday.

Credit: File.

The trust put its liquidation down to lower-than-expected visitor numbers, the lasting impact of Covid, the ongoing cost of living crisis and a "threefold increase" in its own bills.

The castle was intended to be a 'world-class' heritage site rivalling York and Warwick's offerings.

Councillor David Mellen, the leader of the Council, the castle's closure had been "a matter of enormous disappointment".

"It is of course a major setback to the city and a significant blow to businesses.

"I am confident this is only a temporary course.

"We want to reopen the castle as soon as possible and we want to learn lessons from this experience for future developments."