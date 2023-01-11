A total of 12 people, including three with potentially serious injuries, have been taken to hospital after a coach crash on the M6 in Warwickshire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene of the accident on the northbound carriageway of the M6, near Coventry, at 9.42pm on Tuesday.

They said the coach had crashed into a motorway bridge near junction two, prompting a response involving six ambulances, four paramedic officers, the service’s Hazardous Area Response Team, and a critical care car.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "On arrival crews discovered multiple patients, including a man who was a passenger on the coach, in a serious condition."

They added: "He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

"The driver of the coach, a man, had to be freed with assistance from the fire service whilst receiving treatment by medics, a process which took approximately two hours.

"He, together with a third man, who was a passenger, were both treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital."

The spokesman added: "A further nine patients from the coach were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to George Eliot and Warwick hospitals.

"A number of other passengers on the coach were assessed and discharged at the scene."