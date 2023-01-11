A man has been arrested after reports of a stabbing in a Nottinghamshire street in broad daylight.

Officers were called to Valley Road in Carlton at around 10.00am this morning (Wednesday 11 January).

The victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

A Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance also landed nearby. A large police cordon remains in place on Valley Road near the junction with Marshall Hill Drive.

Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry of Nottinghamshire Police said: "We responded very quickly to this incident and arrested a suspect."We believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public."We are working to understand what happened and our investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with additional information who has not already spoken to us is asked to call 101 quoting incident 126 of 11 January 2023."

Credit: BPM Media

Steve Weatherbed, a 58-year-old engineer who has lived on the road for four years, said:

“This is the worst thing I’ve seen here, but there have been problems for months and months.

"I’ve been in contact with people about cars speeding up and down the road and there are a lot of arguments too - it’s horrific."But it’s the first time I’ve seen so many police here. It looks serious.”

Jamie Wordsworth, 57, who lives nearby, said: “There’s always quite a bit of trouble, but mainly over the last few months.

"Always noisy at night, I don’t know if it’s people arguing or what but it’s always noisy. We have reported it but nothing seems to have been done.”

David MacMillan, 53, added: “This isn’t even the first time. Just last Friday there were police all over. It caused a bit of a disturbance. It’s just a bit of a worry.“"My daughter lives here and her daughter goes to the school just up the road. You always worry about them but then you get something like this.“I worry about her crossing the road because of the cars anyway. I used to deliver pizza around here too so I know it well. There’s always been problems.”