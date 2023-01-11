A man who shouted 'Oi geezer!' to his victim before shooting him and hired two hitmen, has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Vito Dimarco, 36, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, also hired two men to kill the victim at his home on September 5 2021.

The victim, a man in his 50's, was home alone on Grove Lane in Wishaw that morning when he noticed a silver Volkswagen Phaeton being driven up and down the road, then parking up next to his home.

He went outside shortly after 1.15pm and was met by Dimarco, who was wearing a balaclava and carrying a short-barrelled gun.

Dimarco shouted 'Oi geezer' and shot him once in the leg.

As the victim dropped to the floor and attempted to move away, Dimarco shot him again – causing injuries to his arm, wrist and hand – before he was able to get into his house and call the police.

Inside the car were two other men - Darren Hattersley, 54, from Nottingham, and Nathan Odley, 42, from Derby - who Dimarco had hired to kill the victim.

The victim suffered life-changing injuries and spent one month in hospital recovering.

Credit: Warwickshire Police

Police found an ongoing dispute between the victim and Dimarco.

In June 2021, Dimarco had been given a suspended sentence and restraining order having been convicted of assaulting the victim in a separate matter.

During police interviews, Pamiela O’Connor, 38, from Derby was found to have provided a false alibi for her then-partner, Odley.

In June 2022, Dimarco, Hattersley, and Odley were charged with conspiracy to commit murder while O’Connor was charged with committing an act or a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Following a six-week trial at Warwick Crown Court, all four were found unanimously guilty by the jury.

Dimarco, Hattersley and Odley will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday with O’Connor set to be sentenced at a later date.