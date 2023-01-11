Andrew Bridgen has had the Conservative Party whip removed after having "crossed a line" in his criticism of the Covid-19 vaccine, it has been confirmed.

The North West Leicestershire MP has been increasingly vocal in remarks questioning the coronavirus vaccine and on Wednesday tweeted an article on vaccines, adding: "As one consultant cardiologist said to me, this is the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust."

Chief Whip Simon Hart said: "Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process."

"As a nation, we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme.

"The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have.“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives.

"I am therefore removing the whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation."

The comments from the Chief Whip come just two days after Mr Bridgen was suspended for displaying “very cavalier” attitude to the rules in a series of lobbying breaches.