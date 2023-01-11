Nottingham Forest are through to the EFL Carabao Cup Semi Finals after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in a nail biting match at the City Ground.

Dean Henderson was the hero for Forest after having saved two penalties, leaving them with a 4-3 win after the match had ended 1-1 in normal time.

The Reds opened the scorecards with Willy Boly scoring his first goal for Forest 19 minutes in - and it comes against his old club.

This was equalised when Raúl Jiménez scored for Wolves in the 64th minute.

It means Forest are now in the last four of a competition that has special memories, having won it four times.

A return to Wembley looks a real possibility as they will play one of Manchester United, Newcastle or Southampton in the two-legged last-four tie.