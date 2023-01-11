Police in Birmingham are appealing to find a woman who was wearing washing up gloves, after an attempted robbery at a bank.

It's alleged a woman, in yellow washing up gloves, entered a TSB branch in Perry Barr and demanded staff fill up a bag with cash.A member of staff was assaulted by a woman during the incident on September 23 2022.

The woman fled without any cash.

West Midlands Police have posted CCTV images on social media of a woman they want to speak to in relation to the attempted robbery.

It said: “We would like to speak to her following an attempted robbery at TSB Bank in Perry Barr on September 23, shortly after 12pm.

“A member of staff was assaulted by a lady who demanded money.”