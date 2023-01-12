Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central reporter Pablo Taylor speaks to the mother of a four-year-old boy who's been searching for a kidney to save her son for two years.

A mum from Coventry is calling on Asian people to consider donating a kidney to help save her four-year-old son.

Karen Bahia's son Harvey has so far waited two years for a donor - he was born with kidney failure and two years ago his kidneys shut down completely.

Not one donor match has been found since then and to maximise the chance of success, Harvey needs a kidney from an Asian donor.

Ms Bahia is now a full time carer for Harvey, who has been having dialysis three times a week for the past two years.

She told ITV News Central that she thinks barriers within the Asian community are prolonging his wait:

"Are people within our community afraid to donate? Do they understand the donation process? Is it a language barrier and how much are we talking to each other about organ donation. Are we having those conversations at home with our parents, our children, our grandparents? Are they understanding that we can still survive with the one kidney?"

Figures show that 43% of people currently waiting for an organ transplant in the West Midlands are Asian.

That's compared to Asian people making up around 13% of the region's population.

What's the current law around organ donation?

In May 2020, England changed the law on organ donation to opt out. This means that it will be considered that you agree to become an organ donor when you die if you are over 18, you have not opted out and that you are not in an excluded group.

You still have a choice whether or not you want to become an organ donor, and can register or amend your decision at any time.

The change in the law was introduced to address a shortage of organ donors.