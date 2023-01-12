Play Brightcove video

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service shows rising river levels creeping towards roads in the county, as it warns drivers not to attempt to drive through floodwater.

Flooding is expected to hit parts of Shropshire today, as heavy rainfall across the county continues.

There are currently six flood warnings in force, which means flooding is expected in the following places:

River Severn at Frankwell

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry

River Teme at Stanford Bridge

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

There are also currently 12 flood alerts in place, which means flooding is possible.

Flood defences have been installed by the Environment Agency at points along the River Severn, including in Ironbridge and Bewdley.

Emergency services are warning drivers not to attempt driving through floodwater on roads in the area.

They say that even 30cm of flood water is enough to move a car.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said:

“Continued heavy rainfall across England means that minor localised surface water and river flooding is possible in parts of the Midlands, and, with unsettled weather for the foreseeable future, impacts are potentially continuing throughout the week.

“Flood barriers are now in place at Hereford, at Frankwell and Coleham Head in Shrewsbury, and also in Ironbridge. Our officers are working to protect communities from flooding but, with the ground already saturated, communities in these areas should check their flood-risk.

“The Environment Agency is monitoring flood levels, operating flood gates and barriers at locations across the country, and ensuring debris screens are clear from blockages to ensure communities are better protected.

"We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through floodwater as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."

Floodwater from the River Severn in Bewdley, in Worcestershire breached the town's flood defences in February 2022. Credit: ITV News Central

Towns and villages along the River Severn are repeatedly hit by flooding during spells of sustained wet weather.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan raised the issue in the House of Commons and asked what's being done to manage the catchment across the Wales Shropshire border.